Construction is well underway at Canada’s oldest farmers market in Saint John as millions were committed to restore the uptown centre piece last year.

In the summer of 2016, Premier Brian Gallant announcedthe City Market would receive $6 million from all three levels of government to repair the ravages of time, weather and damage from a burst water pipe.

"This building is so old, it needs work so it can last another plus years,” says patron, Paul Bochar.

The national historic site has proven to be a popular tourist destination, but after 40 years of operation the market is still in urgent need of repairs.

Renovations began in June and every window in the market has since been replaced.

"We're hoping to gain a lot of energy efficiencies as a result of the new windows,” says market manager, Dave Kirkpatrick.

The outside of the market has been cloaked with a protective covering and despite ongoing construction restaurant owners say business has been steady.

"Still the same for us, there's been no real disturbance,” says Billy’s Seafood owner, Billy Grant.

Grant adds that he thinks renovations were long overdue for the building.

"When the weather would hit the front of the building we would have some water issues, so I think it’s time the brick gets repointed and new windows,” he says.

The brick at the front of the building is currently being repointed and every square inch of the roof is being replaced on both the tower and the market building.

The tower offices are also getting a complete makeover after it was badly damaged by flooding in January 2014.

"We're hoping to recover a cost savings of up to $200,000 per year thanks to these renovations for repairs that don't have to be made,” says Kirkpatrick.

The market's manager also says the new brick at the front entrance should be unveiled before the end of 2017.

