An 18-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with a deer outside Fredericton.

The RCMP was called to Sunpoke Road in Rusagonis, N.B. around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the young man from Rusagonis had been driving his motorcycle on the dirt road when he collided with the deer.

He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The incident is under investigation.