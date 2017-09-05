

CTV Atlantic





A young man has died after a single-vehicle collision near Bridgewater, N.S.

The RCMP responded to Conquerall Road in Conquerall Mills, N.S. at 5:48 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a vehicle rolled over and struck a utility pole. The 20-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

Traffic was diverted off Conquerall Road at Conquerall Mills Road and Lakefield Road for several hours while police cleared the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.