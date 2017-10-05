

CTV Atlantic





A 21-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision on Cape Breton’s Cabot Trail.

The RCMP responded to the scene in Pleasant Bay, N.S. just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver lost control of his truck, which then left the road and overturned in a ditch.

One passenger was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The man hasn’t been identified, but police say he was from Pleasant Bay.

The driver and another passenger weren’t injured.

The driver was given a seven-day suspension for alcohol consumption. There is no word on possible charges at this time.

Police say the Cabot Trail was reduced to one lane until 4 a.m.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.