Man, 38, convicted of murder dies in custody in New Brunswick prison
The Atlantic Institution in Renous, New Brunswick. (Google Maps)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 10:51AM ADT
RENOUS, N.B. -- Corrections officials say a 38-year-old inmate has died in custody.
In a statement, Correctional Service Canada says Guy Langlois was pronounced dead in hospital at about 3:30 p.m. Monday after emergency officials were called to the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B.
No details were provided on the cause of death or where Langlois was found.
He had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder since Oct. 5, 2000.
Police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada says it will review the circumstances of the death.
