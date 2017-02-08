

CTV Atlantic





A 54-year-old man has been arrested after two memorials for first responders were vandalized in Moncton’s Victoria Park.

The RCMP received a complaint on Jan. 29 that red paint had been sprayed on the International Association of Firefighters memorial, which honours firefighters who died while serving the people of Moncton.

Red paint was also sprayed on the Moncton Police Force memorial, which honours officers killed in the line of duty.

Members of the Moncton Fire Department managed to remove most of the paint with a cleaner and pressure washer, but some lines of paint still remain.

Police say they were able to identify a suspect based on information they received from the public.

The man, who has no fixed address, was arrested without incident Wednesday on St. George Street, near Victoria Park.

Police say the man is due to appear in court Thursday to face charges related to the incident.