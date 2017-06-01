

THE CANADIAN PRESS





AMHERST, N.S. -- Ten Nova Scotia schoolchildren received minor injuries when their school bus collided with an SUV en route to a field trip Thursday.

Amherst police said the SUV driver, an 87-year-old man, failed to yield at an intersection shortly before 10 a.m.

Darcy MacRae, spokesman for the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board, says 10 students, from Cyrus Eaton Elementary School in Pugwash, N.S., were taken to hospital but none of their injuries were considered serious.

"The nature of injuries of all students treated and released from Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre was minor," said Ellen MacIsaac of the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

The bus was carrying 36 students from Grades 3 and 4, as well as five chaperones and the bus driver.

"The trip was postponed and a new bus came and took the kids back to school for the day. School staff called all the kids' parents to let them know what happened," said MacRae.

"It was a minor collision and we're just happy that it wasn't anything major and there were no substantial injuries."

The SUV driver was not injured. Police say the investigation is continuing.