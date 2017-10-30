

CTV Atlantic





A 41-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly confined, threatened, and assaulted a woman inside a Saint-Louis-de-Kent, N.B. home.

The RCMP responded to the home on Cyriac Road around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

A man was arrested at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital. She has since been released.

James Edward Mazerolle of Saint-Louis-de-Kent, N.B. has been charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats.

Mazerolle was sent for a five-day assessment and is due to appear in Moncton provincial court on Nov. 1 for a bail hearing.