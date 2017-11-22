

CTV Atlantic





A 26-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly confined two employees inside a gas station and assaulted police officers in Dartmouth.

Police say the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was acting strangely when he entered the Esso at 160 Main Street at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man became increasingly agitated as he made some phone calls and was asked to leave the store.

Police say the man locked the entrance door and then ushered and pushed the two female employees behind the counter so they couldn’t leave unless they jumped over the counter.

One of the employees and a passerby called 911. When police arrived, the suspect allowed one of the employees to unlock the door.

Police say the suspect resisted arrest and kicked and spit on the responding officers. They eventually managed to arrest the suspect, who was taken to hospital to be assessed. Police say it appeared he had ingested a large quantity of drugs, and also had drugs on him when he was arrested.

The suspect is due in court Wednesday to face charges of unlawful confinement, assault, assaulting police, resisting arrest, breach of probation, and possession of narcotics.