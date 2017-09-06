

CTV Atlantic





A 30-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault and indecent act in Dartmouth last week.

Halifax Regional Police say a man had been walking closely behind a group of three people on Primrose Street around 11 p.m. on Aug. 30. Police say a 29-year-old woman in the group noticed the man was exposing himself.

Police say the man then approached the woman and touched her in a sexual manner over her clothing. The woman ran to a nearby building and the man didn’t follow her. She reported the incident to police the next day.

Investigators identified a suspect and arrested him around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Blowers and Barrington streets in Halifax.

Brian Joseph Johnson of Dartmouth was held in police custody overnight. He is due to appear Wednesday in Dartmouth provincial court to face charges of sexual assault, indecent act, breach of probation, and two counts of breach of a recognizance.