

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A 31-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges following a year-long human trafficking investigation involving police in seven provinces.

Nova Scotia RCMP say it received information last April that men originally from that province had relocated to Ontario and were trafficking and exploiting "numerous" women from Nova Scotia in the sex trade across Canada.

Police say due to the complexity of the investigation, Nova Scotia Mounties worked with Halifax Regional Police and RCMP in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland.

Investigators say Lorenzo Trevor Thomas was arrested by police in Niagara Falls on March 27 and remains in custody in Ontario.

He's facing 14 charges, including trafficking in persons, assault, advertising sexual services and receiving a material benefit from sexual services -- and police say more charges could be laid.

Thomas is scheduled to appear at Niagara provincial court on May 9.

RCMP say human trafficking involves controlling, forcing, intimidating or deceiving people in order to exploit them through various forms of sexual exploitation or forced labour.