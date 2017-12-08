Featured
Man accused of pepper-spraying people, spitting on police in Dartmouth
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 8:55AM AST
A man is facing charges after he allegedly pepper-sprayed people in Dartmouth and spit on police officers during his arrest.
Halifax Regional Police responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive shortly after 12:45 a.m. Friday.
A caller told police that a man had pepper-sprayed four people and that he also had a handgun.
Police located the man at an apartment nearby. They allege he spit on four officers while he was being arrested.
Police searched the apartment and found a pellet gun, pepper spray, a quantity of marijuana, and money.
The accused is due in court Friday to face several drug and weapons charges, as well as assaulting police.