Featured
Man accused of striking, biting police officers during arrest in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Caledonia Road and Roleika Drive around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 11:15AM AST
A 25-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted two police officers in Dartmouth Wednesday evening.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Caledonia Road and Roleika Drive around 9:15 p.m.
A 50-year-old Dartmouth man reported that a man he knew had threatened him with a knife.
Police located the suspect on Caledonia Road, near Main Street. As officers tried to arrest him, police say he struck one officer in the face and bit a second officer on the forearm.
The man was arrested. He is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, assaulting police, and resisting arrest.
The officers were assessed and didn’t require further treatment.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Halifax men accused of assaulting Dennis Oland behind bars appear in court
- Halifax police cleared of wrongdoing after man found unconscious in jail cell
- Man accused of striking, biting police officers during arrest in Dartmouth
- Design of Halifax's first monument to women unveiled, honours wartime volunteers
- N.S. schools fail small fraction of Primary to Grade 9 students: minister