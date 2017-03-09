

CTV Atlantic





A 25-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted two police officers in Dartmouth Wednesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Caledonia Road and Roleika Drive around 9:15 p.m.

A 50-year-old Dartmouth man reported that a man he knew had threatened him with a knife.

Police located the suspect on Caledonia Road, near Main Street. As officers tried to arrest him, police say he struck one officer in the face and bit a second officer on the forearm.

The man was arrested. He is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, assaulting police, and resisting arrest.

The officers were assessed and didn’t require further treatment.