A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened a customer with a replica firearm at a medical marijuana dispensary and then fled the store in a stolen vehicle.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the Atlantic Compassion Club Society at 141 Main Street in Dartmouth at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man became belligerent after he was refused service for not having the proper identification. Police say he then drove off erratically in a stolen motor vehicle.

Police say the man returned to the dispensary a short time later and tried to get another customer to buy marijuana for him. He allegedly flashed a firearm at the customer and threatened to use it.

Police say he then drove off erratically again in the stolen vehicle.

Officers found the suspect and the vehicle parked near the 130 block of Main Street, but the suspect fled on foot and ran into traffic as he tried to flee from police.

He was arrested and is due in court Wednesday to face multiple charges in connection with the incident.

Police determined the firearm was a replica BB gun.