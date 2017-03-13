Featured
Man accused of threatening N.B. premier due in court
New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant waits for the start of the Meeting of First Ministers in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 7:46AM ADT
A 35-year-old man accused of threatening New Brunswick's premier is to make a court appearance today.
Daniel LeBlanc has been charged with uttering threats against Premier Brian Gallant.
Police didn't reveal the nature of the threat when LeBlanc was arrested in January.
The hearing is scheduled at a Moncton court.
