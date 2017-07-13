Featured
Man airlifted to Halifax hospital after ATV crash in Digby County
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 10:35AM ADT
Two men are in hospital with serious injuries after their ATV crashed in Nova Scotia’s Digby County.
The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision on East Old Post Road in Smiths Cove around 10:36 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say two men had been on the ATV and both sustained serious injuries. A 26-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in Halifax via LifeFlight. A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital in Yarmouth.
A portion of East Old Post Road was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.
The collision remains under investigation.
