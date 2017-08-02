

CTV Atlantic





A 30-year-old man from the Yarmouth area is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision between two all-terrain vehicles Tuesday night.

Yarmouth District RCMP say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Boyd Road in Argyle Head, N.S.

Police say neither of the riders were wearing helmets and the ATV’s headlights were not being used.

The 30-year-old man from Argyle Head was airlifted to hospital by EHS Lifeflight with significant injuries. The other rider, a 38-year-old woman from Pembroke, N.S., was taken to Yarmouth Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

She has since been released.