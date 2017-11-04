

CTV Atlantic





RCMP responded to a call of a man suffering from a gun-shot wound outside a residence in Yarmouth County, N.S.

Officers arrived on the scene on Pembroke Road prior to 1 a.m. Saturday.

The victim is a 38-year-old man from Yarmouth County.

He was taken to hospital, and then airlifted to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say a 32-year-old man from Digby County was arrested at the scene without incident.

He remains in police custody and is facing charges for Attempted Murder along with other firearm related offences.

Officers say the victim and suspect knew each other and a third man at the residence isn’t facing charges.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.