

CTV Atlantic





A 28-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk then fled the scene.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened at 7 p.m. at the corner of Duke and Brunswick streets.

Police say a 28-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle. She was transported to hospital and later released.

Police say the driver fled the scene southbound on Brunswick Street.

Officers later pulled over a vehicle on Sackville Street and the suspect was arrested.

The man is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of accident causing bodily harm.

He will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.