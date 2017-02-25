Featured
Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run outside Scotiabank Centre
Emergency crews respond to a pedestrian-vehicle crash on Friday, Feb. 25, 2017.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 1:26PM AST
A 28-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk then fled the scene.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened at 7 p.m. at the corner of Duke and Brunswick streets.
Police say a 28-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle. She was transported to hospital and later released.
Police say the driver fled the scene southbound on Brunswick Street.
Officers later pulled over a vehicle on Sackville Street and the suspect was arrested.
The man is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of accident causing bodily harm.
He will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Parts of N.S. and N.L. could see localized flooding: Environment Canada
- TSB investigating Toronto airport incident involving Air Canada plane from Halifax
- One dead after house fire in eastern N.B.
- Police seek man who fled police, dragged officer 50 feet in Pictou County
- Six men face charges after RCMP foil alleged Cape Breton cocaine conspiracy