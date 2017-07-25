

CTV Atlantic





A 29-year-old man has been arrested after he barricaded himself inside of a Glace Bay home Tuesday afternoon.

Cape Breton Regional Police say around 12:30 p.m., an officer recognized the man as someone wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police say officers went to arrest the man and he ran into a home on the same street. He refused to come out and told officers he had a gun.

Police were able to negotiate with the suspect and he was arrested around 1:30 p.m.

No weapons were found inside the home.

Cape Breton police did not reveal the identity of the suspect, but said he was from Donkin.