Man arrested after barricading himself into Glace Bay home
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 3:54PM ADT
A 29-year-old man has been arrested after he barricaded himself inside of a Glace Bay home Tuesday afternoon.
Cape Breton Regional Police say around 12:30 p.m., an officer recognized the man as someone wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Police say officers went to arrest the man and he ran into a home on the same street. He refused to come out and told officers he had a gun.
Police were able to negotiate with the suspect and he was arrested around 1:30 p.m.
No weapons were found inside the home.
Cape Breton police did not reveal the identity of the suspect, but said he was from Donkin.
