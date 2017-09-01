Featured
Man arrested after being caught committing indecent act in Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 9:47AM ADT
A 55-year-old man will appear in Halifax provincial court Friday morning after he was caught masturbating on the waterfront.
Halifax Regional Police say officers arrested the man around 6:30 p.m. on Upper Water Street.
Police say the man was “sitting on a nearby beach continuing to masturbate” when officers arrived.
The man has been charged with committing an indecent act.