

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a school in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B.

The RCMP were called to École Calixte-F.-Savoie around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the school was placed on lockdown after a car crashed through the entrance.

A 36-year-old Sainte-Anne-de-Kent man was arrested at the scene. There is no word on possible charges at this time.

Police say no one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.