Man arrested after car crashes through entrance of N.B. school
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 3:43PM ADT
A man has been arrested after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a school in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B.
The RCMP were called to École Calixte-F.-Savoie around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the school was placed on lockdown after a car crashed through the entrance.
A 36-year-old Sainte-Anne-de-Kent man was arrested at the scene. There is no word on possible charges at this time.
Police say no one was injured.
The incident remains under investigation.