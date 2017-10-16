Featured
Man arrested after pedestrian struck on Halifax boardwalk
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 8:51AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, October 16, 2017 1:01PM ADT
A 22-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly struck a pedestrian in Halifax and then fled the scene.
Halifax Regional Police say the 19-year-old pedestrian was walking along the boardwalk on the waterfront in the 1400 block of Lower Water Street when he was struck by a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the vehicle involved in the collision had fled the scene.
Later Sunday evening, police arrested a man at a Hammonds Plains, N.S. home. He remains in custody. There is no word on possible charges at this time.