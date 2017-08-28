

CTV Atlantic





A 48-year-old man is in police custody after a pharmacy was robbed in New Germany, N.S., on Monday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the robbery happened shortly after 11 a.m. at a pharmacy on Highway 10.

Officers believe a man entered the pharmacy with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money and narcotics. Police say there were several staff members at the pharmacy, but no other people inside the store at the time.

There were no injuries and the suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and narcotics.

Police say the suspect was arrested about an hour and a half later in a vehicle in New Germany.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.