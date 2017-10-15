

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP arrested a 74-year-old man after he barricaded himself in a home in Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia.

Officers say they were notified that the man was in the home on Highway 331 around 10 a.m. Saturday and he was taken into custody at 1 p.m.

RCMP say a crisis negotiator was also called to the scene, but the man had exited the home without incident before additional resources arrived.

The man was taken to hospital for assessment following his arrest.

Officers say the public was not at risk during the incident.