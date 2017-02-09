

CTV Atlantic





A school bus crashed into a police car and ended up in a ditch on Thursday after a chase stretching from west Saint John to Grand Bay Westfield.

The bus was reported missing just before 11 a.m. from the Lorneville area of Saint John.

“We weren't sure why the bus was taken, who was operating the bus, so we were very concerned about public safety,” said Sgt. Chuck Breen of Saint John Police.

Once police were notified, it didn’t take long for them to catch up with the bus.

No children were on it at the time.

An officer tried to stop the bus by laying down a spike belt on Highway 7, heading towards Fredericton.

At that point, they noticed the driver swerve towards their vehicles.

“Took off on foot to get away from the vehicle,” said Sgt. Breen. “At that time the driver of the school bus smashed the school bus into the police car, completely destroying the car.”

The school bus continued up the road where it damaged a second police vehicle.

Another police officer received non-life-threatening injuries from that crash and was treated in hospital.

The driver of the bus took off on foot.

Police arrested a 19-year old man on a charge of vehicle theft a short time later

“Other probable charges would be dangerous driving and failing to remain,” said Sgt. Breen.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.