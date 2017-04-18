

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside a Cape Breton home.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a 911 call at the home on Obrien Street in Gardiner Mines around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the body of a woman inside the home and arrested a man at the scene. He remains in police custody.

Investigators believe the man and woman were known to each other.

Police say they are treating her death as suspicious.

The woman’s name will not be released at this time, pending notification of her family.

Neighbours say a younger couple in their 30s lived in the home. Sources say the woman worked with the Cape Breton Victoria Regional School Board.

For a short time on Tuesday, students at Tompkins Middle School in Reserve Mines were kept inside.

Another neighbour says the woman was seen early Tuesday morning at the school.

The major crime and forensic identification units are assisting police with the investigation.

There is no word on possible charges at this time.