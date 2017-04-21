

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of a woman in Pennfield, N.B.

The RCMP responded to a Pennfield home around 12:36 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman in her late 50s suffering from serious injuries.

The woman was taken to hospital.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene. He remains in custody.

There is no word on possible charges at this time.