Man arrested after woman injured in Pennfield, N.B.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 12:08PM ADT
A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of a woman in Pennfield, N.B.
The RCMP responded to a Pennfield home around 12:36 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman in her late 50s suffering from serious injuries.
The woman was taken to hospital.
A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene. He remains in custody.
There is no word on possible charges at this time.
