A man has been arrested following an alleged sexual assault on the campus of Mount Saint Vincent University.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to a report of a man approaching a woman around 12:30 a.m. outside Vinnie’s Pub at 166 Bedford Highway.

The victim told officers that a man pulled her into a wooded area, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Police say the victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to identify the suspect, and he was arrested around 8:45 a.m. without incident in MSVU’s Westwood Residence.

“The man, who was not known to the victim, is believed to have been staying in one of the residences, but he is not a student at the university,” Halifax Regional Police said in a statement.

The 19-year-old suspect has been transported to police headquarters. No charges have been laid, but the investigation remains ongoing.

“Sexual assault investigations are very complex,” police said in their statement. “As part of our victim-centered, trauma-informed approach to sexualized violence, we work closely with victims to ensure they’re willing to proceed with a police investigation, which includes giving a statement about the incident.”

“Police must also ensure the victim’s privacy is upheld and well-being is fully considered.”

The university issued a campus-wide bulletin Friday morning, confirming a sexual assault had been reported on campus overnight.

Police are investigating a reported sexual assault on campus. Please know there are supports in place for anyone needing them. pic.twitter.com/R41mKFOsKB — The Mount (MSVU) (@MSVU_Halifax) October 27, 2017

The university says there is no threat to the campus community, and it is working with police as they investigate.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.