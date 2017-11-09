

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested for attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Millbrook, N.S.

Millbrook RCMP responded to a 911 call at a home on Fern Drive around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police found a 56-year-old man at the scene. He was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Police located the suspect, but say he tried to flee the scene. Police say a struggle ensued and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody. Members of the Colchester District RCMP and the Truro Police Service assisted in the man’s arrest.

Police say the 42-year-old Millbrook man may face additional charges in connection with the incident.

He remains in custody and is set to appear in Truro provincial court at a later date.

Police say the incident wasn’t random, as the men are known to one another.