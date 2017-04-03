

CTV Atlantic





A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged threat that prompted a hold-and-secure order at a high school in Perth-Andover, N.B.

The RCMP say the order was issued at Southern Victoria High School before noon Monday. Students and staff could move freely inside the school, but no one was allowed in or out of the building.

Police were also asking members of the public to stay away from the area while they investigated the validity of the threat.

The hold-and-secure order was lifted around 1 p.m.

Police say the man was arrested without incident in a neighbouring community.

Police have not specified the nature of the threat, but say it was targeted at the school.

The incident remains under investigation. There is no word on charges at this time.