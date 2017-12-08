

CTV Atlantic





Police say a man who is a suspect in connection with two homicides and an attempted murder in Halifax last year has been arrested in New Brunswick.

Homicide investigators arrested the 27-year-old Halifax man at the Atlantic Institution correctional facility in Renous, N.B. at 8:37 a.m. Friday.

Police say the man is being questioned in connection with the April 2016 homicides of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton, as well as the shooting of another man.

Officers responded to a home in the 6900 block of Cook Avenue at 7:55 p.m. on April 17, 2016. Officers found the body of 29-year-old Richards inside the home. His death was later ruled a homicide.

Two days later, on April 19, 2016, police responded to the 2000 block of Gottingen Street before 11 p.m. after receiving several reports that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Naricho Clayton of Dartmouth was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old man’s death was ruled a homicide. A 31-year-old man originally from Halifax was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he survived.

Police have not released the name of the suspect. No charges have been laid at this time.