

CTV Atlantic





A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with at least two suspicious fires in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report of a propane truck on fire on Kings Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They also responded to a fire at a vacant home on George Street at 9:15 p.m., and a garage fire on Kings Road just after 11 p.m.

When officers arrived at the garage fire, they located a man who matched the description of a man spotted in the area of the first fire.

Police arrested the man at the scene. He remains in custody. There is no word on charges at this time.

Police say all three fires were contained and extinguished by Cape Breton Regional Fire Services. No one was injured.

Members of the forensic identification unit and fire marshall’s office are assisting in the investigation.