Featured
Man arrested in N.S. and returned to Ontario to face sex charges involving girl
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 3:25PM ADT
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police say a 64-year-old Nova Scotia man has been arrested and returned to Kingston, Ont., to face multiple charges for historical sexual offences.
Kingston police say they received information earlier this month regarding alleged historical sexual offences that occurred between July 2008 and November 2015.
Detectives allege the incidents occurred while the complainant was under the age of 13.
Police say they determined the accused was living in Nova Scotia and he was located and arrested by the RCMP on Monday.
Kingston police took custody of the man in Kentville, N.S., on Thursday and returned him to Kingston.
Police say the man has been charged with four counts of sexual-related offences.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Police justified in chasing N.S. teen who died after falling from cliff: SIRT
- Halifax police seek potential witness in Chelsie Probert homicide
- Quebec man killed in motorcycle crash near Renous
- Man arrested in N.S. and returned to Ontario to face sex charges involving girl
- Inclusive education largely failing N.S. students, commission finds