A 20-year-old man has been arrested for impairing driving after striking several parked cars in Halifax, N.S.

Police responded to the call of a motor vehicle collision at the 600 block of Parkland Drive at 1 a.m., early Saturday morning.

Officers say the driver completely destroyed one car and damaged four others.

The man was taken into custody and will be released to attend court at a later date.