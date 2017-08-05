Featured
Man arrested with impaired driving after damaging four cars, destroying one in Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, August 5, 2017 12:05PM ADT
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for impairing driving after striking several parked cars in Halifax, N.S.
Police responded to the call of a motor vehicle collision at the 600 block of Parkland Drive at 1 a.m., early Saturday morning.
Officers say the driver completely destroyed one car and damaged four others.
The man was taken into custody and will be released to attend court at a later date.