Featured
Man badly injured after being struck while crossing N.S. highway
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017 12:15PM ADT
A 31-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in Millbrook, N.S.
Colchester District RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 102 at 9:36 p.m. Monday.
Police say the Millbrook man was trying to cross the highway when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.
Highway 102 was reduced to one lane between exits 13A and 13 for about 45 minutes.
The incident is under investigation.