

CTV Atlantic





A 31-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in Millbrook, N.S.

Colchester District RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 102 at 9:36 p.m. Monday.

Police say the Millbrook man was trying to cross the highway when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

Highway 102 was reduced to one lane between exits 13A and 13 for about 45 minutes.

The incident is under investigation.