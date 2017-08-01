

CTV Atlantic





A 26-year-old man from Manchester, England has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a Halifax hotel employee.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened on July 26 around 11 a.m. at a hotel on Barrington Street.

Police say it started with the man asking the female employee for more items for his room.

“While she was attending to another room, she heard a knock at the door,” Halifax Regional Police said in a statement. “The same man she had been speaking with in the hallway was at the door and entered the room. He proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner over her clothing.”

Police say the employee yelled and the man immediately left the room. The victim reported the incident to another hotel employee, who then contacted police.

The man was arrested about three hours later at the hotel without incident. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Aug. 31.