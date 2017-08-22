

CTV Atlantic





A 25-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to force a vehicle off a highway in Dartmouth.

The RCMPreceived a report of an apparent road-rage incident around 7:20 p.m. Monday on Highway 111.

Witnesses told police it appeared a pickup truck was trying to force a small car off the road.

Police located the vehicles and stopped them on Caldwell Road.

The driver of the pickup truck was charged with careless and imprudent driving and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

His vehicle was seized and towed from the scene.

No one was injured.