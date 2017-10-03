

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges after he allegedly jumped on the hood of a woman’s car and started yelling at her in Dartmouth Monday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Exit 14 on Highway 107.

Police believe the 53-year-old man’s vehicle struck a barricade. Police say the man then exited his vehicle and jumped on the hood of another other vehicle, while threatening the driver and attempting to break the windows.

The man was arrested at the scene without incident. The 45-year-old woman in the other vehicle was not injured.

The suspect is facing charges of mischief and uttering threats. He was released and is expected to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.