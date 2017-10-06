A 49-year-old man is facing charges after four banks were robbed in Moncton.

New Brunswick RCMP say the robberies happened between August and September, as well as an attempted robbery on Thursday.

Police say the suspect was arrested following Thursday’s attempted robbery near the Omista Credit Union on Cornhill Street.

Terry Dean Leger appeared in Moncton provincial court Friday to face four counts of robbery, attempted robbery, and committing an indictable offence while having his face masked.

Police say Leger was sent for a 30-day psychiatric assessment and is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 3.