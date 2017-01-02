

CTV Atlantic





A 33-year-old man has been arrested after an apartment was broken into in Lunenburg, N.S., Sunday morning.

Lunenburg District RCMP say around 6:50 a.m., a man and two women broke into the apartment on Fox Street and assaulted the two occupants.

The victims received minor injuries, with one being transported to hospital.

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested just after 11 a.m. at a home on Kissing Bridge Road. He will appear in court at a later date to face charges of break and enter, assault and breach of undertaking.

RCMP do not believe the incident was random, as the suspects and victims are known to each other.