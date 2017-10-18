A 25-year-old man is facing four charges following a home invasion in Moncton early Tuesday morning.

Codiac Regional RCMP say the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Cameron Street.

Police say the female victim was taken to hospital and later released, while the suspect was arrested at a Moncton home the same day.

Michael Jollie appeared in Moncton provincial court Wednesday to face charges of break and enter, sexual assault, overcoming resistance to commission of offence and breaching court ordered conditions.

Jollie remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday for a bail hearing.