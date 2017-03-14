

CTV Atlantic





The man charged with first-degree murder in the 2013 homicide of Matthew Thomas Sudds made a brief court appearance Tuesday after having been returned to Halifax.

Homicide investigators charged 32-year-old Ricardo Jerrel Whynder on Friday and issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest. Police travelled to Surrey, B.C. and arrested Whynder without incident before 4 p.m. Friday.

Police brought Whynder back to Halifax Monday. He made a brief court appearance in Halifax provincial court Tuesday morning and is due back in court at a later date.

“Police did a good job finally putting the case together and presenting it to the Crown,” said Crown attorney Rick Woodburn outside court. “Sometimes these things take a long time. Evidence comes up over the years and that’s exactly what happened here.”

Woodburn says the Crown will be opposing bail.

Whynder is charged in the death of 24-year-old Sudds, whose body was found on Africville Road on Oct. 14, 2013. A woman had been walking along the road when she spotted his body and contacted police.

His death was ruled a homicide. Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.