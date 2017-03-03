

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia man charged in the death of an off-duty police officer is expected to return to court next week to face charges of breaching his parole conditions.

Christopher Garnier appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Friday for a hearing to decide whether his parole should be revoked, but the case was adjourned until April 4 and April 5.

Garnier is scheduled to appear in provincial court on March 9 to begin dealing with the three charges stemming from his alleged violation of parole conditions.

Garnier was arrested in Cape Breton last month after Halifax police alleged they could not find him after numerous attempts to reach him at the two residences where he was permitted to reside -- one in Cape Breton, the other in the Halifax area.

His lawyer, Joel Pink, has said he plans to fight the charges.

Garnier, who remains in custody, was released on bail last December while awaiting trial in November on charges of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the death of Truro officer Catherine Campbell.

Her remains were found in September 2015 near the Angus Macdonald bridge in Halifax.