

CTV Atlantic





A 49-year-old man from East Wallace, N.S., has been charged with arson after he allegedly tried to set a home on fire during an argument.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers and firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home on Coulter Road. Police say the basement and main floor of the home sustained severe damage.

Police witnessed a man leaving the area in a truck. He was arrested a short time later.

The woman told officers the argument was over whether the man was sober enough to drive.

Police say the man and woman are known to each other.

Gordon Edward Spicer is now facing arson and impaired driving charges. He was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Tuesday.