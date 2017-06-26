Featured
Man charged with assault in connection with stabbing
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 8:53AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, June 26, 2017 8:54AM ADT
A man is facing an assault charge after another man was stabbed in Florence, N.S. Saturday evening.
Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report that a man had been assaulted on Main Street around 9:30 p.m.
Police say a 34-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds.
A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.
Jonathan Dean LeBlanc is due to appear in court Monday.
Police say both men were known to one another.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10