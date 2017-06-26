

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing an assault charge after another man was stabbed in Florence, N.S. Saturday evening.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report that a man had been assaulted on Main Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police say a 34-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Jonathan Dean LeBlanc is due to appear in court Monday.

Police say both men were known to one another.