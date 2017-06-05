

CTV Atlantic





A 24-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted an officer in front of Halifax Regional Police headquarters Sunday afternoon.

Police say the man was lying on the grass outside the police station around 1:15 p.m., claiming he needed medical assistance.

The man told officers he wasn’t sure what was wrong, but he needed an ambulance.

Police say while waiting for EHS to arrive, the suspect walked towards officers and punched one in the face. Officers did not notice any signs of aggression prior to the alleged assault.

Daniel Angus Ryan of Halifax was quickly arrested and charged with one count of assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and breach of a probation order.

Ryan is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday afternoon.