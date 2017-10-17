

CTV Atlantic





One man has been charged with attempted murder and three people are facing robbery charges after a bizarre incident that resulted in a man being struck by a car on the Halifax waterfront.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a pedestrian collision on the boardwalk in the 1400 block of Lower Water Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The 19-year-old man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver had fled the scene before officers arrived, but he was arrested later Sunday evening in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

During the investigation, police determined the driver had gone to the waterfront to meet a woman he was dating. While waiting in his car for her, police say two men he didn’t know got into his vehicle and robbed him, and that he believed one of the suspects had a knife and the other had a gun.

The men then exited the car and fled to the boardwalk on foot.

Police allege the driver then followed the men onto the boardwalk in his vehicle and struck one of them. They say he then left his vehicle and punched the man several times, got back into his car, and fled the scene.

The driver, a 22-year-old Hammonds Plains man, is facing one count each of attempted murder, assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Dartmouth man who was struck by the vehicle was arrested at a Jackson Road residence at 5:20 p.m. Monday. He has been charged with robbery, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm and breach of probation.

A 22-year-old Dartmouth man and a 19-year-old Dartmouth woman were also arrested at a Jackson Road residence around 9 p.m. Monday. He has been charged with robbery, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm, and four counts of breach of a recognizance.

The woman wasn’t at the scene on the waterfront, but police say she was supposed to meet the man who was robbed, and allege she set him up. She has been charged with robbery.

All four individuals are due to appear Tuesday in Halifax provincial court.