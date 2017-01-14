

CTV Atlantic





A 30-year-old man is facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges following an incident in Middleton, N.S., that sent to a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident happened around 12 p.m. on Friday.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to hospital from the scene, while the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

Timothy Lake remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Monday to face the charges.

Major crimes is investigating the incident.