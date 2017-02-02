

CTV Atlantic





A 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in the Clayton Park area of Halifax last year.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Parkland Avenue around 2 a.m. on March 6, 2016 after receiving a report from a man who said he had been shot.

Officers found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police say the man died several months later, on July 8, but the medical examiner determined last month that his death was not a result of the injuries he sustained in the shooting. His death is not considered suspicious.

A Cole Harbour, N.S. man turned himself in to police headquarters Wednesday afternoon. He was arrested at the scene without incident and held in custody overnight.

Terrance Treshon Brooks is facing charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, discharging a weapon, and other weapons-related charges in connection with the shooting.

He is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and they are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about the incident. They also say the shooting is not considered a random act.